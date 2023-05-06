Today, Saturday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, published a video clip through his official account on Twitter, on the occasion of the UAE’s celebration of the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces.
And His Highness said: “My homeland, protect your noble father-in-law.”
Oh, my homeland, protect your father-in-law… pic.twitter.com/CYaSSPaqiA
– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 6, 2023
