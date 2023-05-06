His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a video clip through his official account on “Twitter” on the occasion of the UAE’s celebration of the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of the armed forces. And His Highness said: “My homeland, protect your noble father-in-law.”
#Mohamed Ben RachedO, my homeland, protect your father-in-law, the Nashama…@HHShkMohd#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/oo08VhYkXN
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) May 6, 2023
