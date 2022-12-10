His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Moroccan national team, and blessed it for its historic qualification for the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, after beating its Portuguese counterpart 1-0.

And His Highness said: No voice is louder than the voice of Morocco in the World Cup .. Congratulations to all Arabs for achieving the Arab dream at the hands of the lions of Morocco.