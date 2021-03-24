His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler Dubai, today, the funeral prayer on the body of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

The prayers next to them in the Zabeel Mosque were performed by a number of Al Maktoum Sheikhs.





