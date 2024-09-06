His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said via his official account on the social networking site “x”, formerly “Twitter”,

My brother Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman… We send you our greetings and appreciation.

You have all the love and respect from us and your people.

You have devoted your precious years to your country, the United Arab Emirates, and to your dear emirate, Ajman… in founding, building, and leadership… and in loyal participation in preserving the entity, spirit, and principles of the union… as a companion to the founders… and a supporter and backer of those who came after them…

My brother Sheikh Hamid, we are proud of you as an immortal figure of our country. We are proud of your sons who continue your blessed journey. We ask God to grant you continued goodness, health and success in your blessed journey.

Your eternally loving brother, Mohammed bin Rashid.