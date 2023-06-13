His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the activity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, internal and external, “is a title for the nation’s activity, its permanent movement, and its developmental speed that established its global position.”

