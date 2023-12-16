His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” mourned the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who passed away today.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Our condolences to our people in Kuwait… and to our brothers, the Al-Sabah family, on the death of the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah… who served his country for six decades… and fulfilled his trust with all sincerity… and landed at Ghafoor’s house.” Generous… We ask God to grant him the highest paradise… We belong to God and to Him we shall return…”