His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of astronomer Dr. Saleh Al-Ajiri, who passed away today, Thursday, at the age of 101.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Our condolences to the people of Kuwait and the people of the Gulf on the death of the astronomer Dr. Saleh Al-Ajiri, may God have mercy on him and put him in his spacious gardens. A Gulf scientific and knowledge symbol in the field of astronomy we are proud of. We hope that a new generation will succeed him.” Among the Gulf scientists in the field of astronomy and other fields..”.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

