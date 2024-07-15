His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, mourned Sheikh Mohammed Ali Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s scholars.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform: “Today, one of Dubai’s distinguished scholars passed away… Sheikh Muhammad Ali Sultan Al-Ulama… Hundreds of students of knowledge graduated under his supervision… and he authored more than 70 books on Islamic law.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that Sheikh Mohammed Ali Sultan Al Olama “completed dozens of charitable projects… and his council was full of goodness, Islamic knowledge, and interaction with people.”

His Highness concluded by praying, “May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in His spacious gardens and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.”