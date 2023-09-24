His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, who passed away yesterday, praying to God Almighty to rest the deceased in peace, and to inspire his family with patience and solace. His Highness said in his account on the “X” platform: “Today, Dubai bid farewell to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, one of its distinguished men and sincere advisors… a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on them, and he had a sound opinion and wisdom that stemmed from love and loyalty to the ruler and the ruled.” .