His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, mourned Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, who passed away today, praying to God Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and inspire his family with patience and solace.

His Highness said through his account on the “X” platform: Today, Dubai bid farewell to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan… one of its distinguished men… loyal advisors… a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on them, and he had a sound opinion and wisdom stemming from love and loyalty to the ruler and the ruled. .