His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, mourned Sheikh Mohammed Ali Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s distinguished scholars.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today, one of Dubai’s distinguished scholars passed away.. Sheikh Mohammed Ali Sultan Al Ulama.. Hundreds of students graduated under his supervision.. He wrote more than 70 books on Islamic law.. He accomplished dozens of charitable projects.. His council was full of goodness, Islamic knowledge and interaction with people. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.”