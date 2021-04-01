His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, today, Thursday, mourned Mariyama Varkey.

His Highness wrote, on his official account on Twitter, “Mariama Varki moved to Dubai with her husband in 1959. Driven by her constant passion for education, she established tens of schools with thousands of students inside and outside the United Arab Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded, “Mariama died recently, leaving behind an educational legacy in the UAE and abroad.”

Mariamma Varkey moved to Dubai with her husband in 1959. Driven by an enduring passion for education, she started tens of schools with thousands of students inside and Outside UAE. Mariamma recently passed away, leaving behind a legacy of education in UAE and beyond .. pic.twitter.com/plAGAVF51O – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 1, 2021