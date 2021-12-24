His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned today Hussain Qaid, the first Emirati nurse, and one of the first Emiratis in his field.

His Highness said in his official account on Twitter: “Today, Hussain Qaid, the first Emirati nurse, passed to the mercy of God. One of the first Emiratis in his field. May God have mercy on him and put him in peace… His country will not forget him.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

