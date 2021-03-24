His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today mourned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, in a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

His Highness said in a tweet: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return .. May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion. And the best of you … You have placed your journey with a generous, compassionate, great Lord.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

