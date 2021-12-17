His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned Majid Al Futtaim, a businessman, and one of Dubai’s most important merchants and senior men.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “May God have mercy on our brother Majid Al Futtaim, the creative businessman, and one of Dubai’s most important merchants and senior men…

He is a giver of the homeland and uninterrupted goodness.. His last decision was to hire 3,000 citizens… May God have mercy on him and put him in his spacious gardens and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.. Amen.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

