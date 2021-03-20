His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today, Saturday, congratulated all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day, indicating that mothers are the source of life.

His Highness said on his Twitter account: “To all mothers .. Who are like you .. Who are like you .. You are the source of life .. You are life .. Our words fall short of describing the amount of love and compassion that you have placed in this universe ..

God bless you. “