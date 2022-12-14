His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” praised the performance of the Moroccan national team in the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar.
And His Highness wrote on Twitter, “Proud of the lions… Proud of the performance… Proud of the spirit… Proud of the arrival.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Morocco raised the head of the Arabs in the largest international sports forum… Thank you, the Atlas Lions.”
The Moroccan national team played a great match against its French counterpart in the semi-final round. But he lost the match with two goals to no avail.
The Atlas Lions will play the third and fourth place match against Croatia next Saturday.
