His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, witnessed The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix competitions, the final round of the 2021 World Championship, which was held at Yas Marina Circuit in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of heads of delegations from brotherly and friendly countries, state guests and His Highness Sheikhs.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways, winning the world championship for this season.

The race was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.

The events were also attended by state guests, His Excellency Waffle Ramka Lawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Faustin Arching Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, James Alex Michael, the former President of the Republic of Seychelles, and a number of state guests, officials and the public who love this sport.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended the starting point of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, announcing the start of the final round race. For 2021 after the playing of the national anthem of the state.