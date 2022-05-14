His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, blessed his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his election as President of the State.
His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “The Supreme Council of the Union today elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State. Mohammed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us.. and the founder of our state’s centenary.. and the protector of the fever of our union. We congratulate him. And we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.. and the whole country submits to him to take it on the paths of glory, honor and prosperity, God willing.”
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 14, 2022
