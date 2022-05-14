Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State.

Mohamed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us..and the founder of our country’s centenary..and the protector of the fever of our union. We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.. and the whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory, glory, and happiness, God willing.

