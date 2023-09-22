His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that he is optimistic about the success of the Kingdom… and its ambitious, conscious leadership.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I followed the interview of my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the Fox channel…an interview that reflected the strength of achievement in the Kingdom, and the accuracy of the vision adopted by His Highness…optimistic about the success of the Kingdom…optimistic about its ambitious and conscious leadership…and optimistic about the East. A new middle with the cooperation of its countries to return to a global cultural and economic center, God willing…”