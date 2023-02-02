His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, mourned Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, the former minister and prominent businessman, who died today, Thursday, stressing that his highness contributed with his generation to building the union state and served the sons of his country in all his positions.

His Highness said on his Twitter account, “Today, brother Muhammad Saeed Al-Mulla put his travels with his Lord.. May God have mercy on him, and dwell him in his vast gardens, and inspire his family patience and solace.. Muhammad Al-Mulla contributed with his generation in building the state of the union..and served his countrymen in all his positions .. And he put his mark on the economic march of his country .. He has prayers from us, and from his Lord is mercy and forgiveness.