His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, mercy to the martyrs of the Emirates as they perform their duties in maintaining security and stability wherever they are. … Pride and glory go to the UAE as it performs its duties in establishing peace and security in the region and the world for the good of humanity…