His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met on Monday with Dr. Moeen Abdul Malik, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, at the headquarters of the Yemen Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall bilateral relations and the future of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in light of the historical ties of brotherhood that unite the Emirati and Yemeni peoples, as well as a review of the latest developments in Yemen, especially at the humanitarian level. The discussion also touched on the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas and a number of Topics of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed during the meeting that the UAE stands by the brothers in Yemen in everything that achieves stability and prosperity for them and enables them to overcome the current stage to resume the development process in a way that lives up to the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people and guarantees them the elements of progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Yemeni Prime Minister expressed his country’s appreciation for the efforts of the UAE to contribute to supporting development plans in brotherly countries through the exchange of expertise and successful experiences in vital areas that serve the overall sustainable and comprehensive development goals in the countries of the region, congratulating His Highness on the successful hosting of the major global event. Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the UAE’s permanent approach to building bridges of communication and constructive cooperation with the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Dr. Moeen Abdul Malik inspected the Yemen pavilion located in the sustainability area and the exhibits contained in the five sections of the pavilion that reflect aspects of one of the most ancient civilizations in the world, in addition to the pavilion’s celebration of knowledge as a basis for the progress of life, with a review of how it can be Through it, the combination of ancient and modern knowledge in order to achieve future achievements.

His Highness and the Yemeni guest viewed a group of archaeological exhibits and ancient manuscripts that reflect the history of Yemen and its civilization deeply rooted in history. Among the most important of these exhibits is the book of the scholar Safi al-Din Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Salmi al-Wasabi, which is an original Yemeni manuscript and is considered one of the rarest books, due to its unique design where it can be read Its content is from right to left and vice versa and from top to bottom and vice versa. The book includes six sciences: grammar, morphology, presentations, logic, jurisprudence, and intonation.

The meeting and the tour were attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of ministers and officials.



