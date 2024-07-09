His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed his pride and appreciation for the honorable models represented by the male and female students who achieved first place in the General Secondary Certificate Examination for the academic year 2023/2024, and the role models they provide to our youth on the importance of determination and perseverance, to achieve excellence and accomplishment, especially in science, which is the solid foundation for building and renaissance of nations and homelands..

This came during His Highness’s reception today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi of 60 top high school students from across the country, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. His Highness congratulated the top students on their excellence and called on them to make this achievement a beacon that guides them on their path to achieving greater excellence in various stages of their lives and to double the gains of their country and society..

Addressing the students, His Highness said: “We congratulate you on this excellence and we congratulate your families and teachers for their great efforts that have resulted in this distinguished elite of our sons and youth, whom we give priority to in our ambitions for the future of this country and we are counting on them and on their excellence in all fields of science and knowledge to continue the UAE’s leadership and excellence.”“

His Highness added, “We share your joy today, because we believe that success and excellence in science and knowledge is the basis and path to excellence in all areas of life and to raising it to the best.”“

His Highness also addressed them, saying: “You are models that we are proud of for the youth who are capable of creating excellence in their future and the future of the nation. This excellence is a beacon for you and for youth like you, through which you can be guided on the path to achieving greater excellence in the various stages of life, and doubling the gains of your nation and society.”“

The top students expressed their joy at this meeting, and their pride in this great interest and support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness’s touching words, which will remain a beacon that lights their path to excellence and achievement..

They said that their joy is indescribable for this care that the leadership of the UAE is extending to them, and the priority it gives to science, knowledge, and the excellence of the nation’s sons in this field..