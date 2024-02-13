His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met today with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, who is visiting the country to participate as a guest of honor in the World Government Summit, which began in Dubai yesterday, Monday. It will continue until tomorrow, February 14th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed a key session by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Turkey, as part of the summit’s activities held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future”, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar. Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council.

The session was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit, and a number of dignitaries, officials and state guests participating in the work of the World Government Summit..

During the session, the Turkish President stressed that the world must unite in facing the increasing challenges, to address the negative effects that threaten it as a result of the crises and wars that have affected its stability, and in a way that contributes to shaping a better future for humanity..

His Excellency said: As we look forward to the future of Turkey through its centenary, we see that great successes can be achieved by exerting more effort, noting that Turkey has been able to achieve growth by about 10 times during the last 21 years, adding: Who remembers Turkey two decades ago? He can see how she was able to write a silent saga of success and revolution, succeeding in providing a role model for a growing economy, strong infrastructure, diplomatic successes, and great progress in the field of defense and commercial industries..

His Excellency continued: Despite the negative events that the region is suffering from, such as terrorism, instability, and illegal immigration, this has not affected the process of achieving our development and security goals, and it is no secret to anyone that Turkey was exposed on February 6 of last year to one of the largest… World disasters, when a devastating earthquake occurred that claimed the lives of more than 53,000 Turkish citizens and affected 11 Turkish cities, as a result of which about 14 million citizens were affected, but we were able in a short period of time to remove the rubble, and we are now handing over between 15,000 and 20,000 homes to those affected. We aim to deliver 200,000 homes within a short period.

President Erdogan thanked the leadership of the UAE for standing by Turkey in its crisis, noting at the same time that Turkey has not neglected its duties towards the world’s problems, as it has hosted nearly 4 million refugees for many years, 3.5 million of whom are Syrians..

His Excellency continued: There is no doubt that achieving progress in the middle of a region surrounded by fire is not an easy matter, and Turkey has not taken a path far from challenges and crises, and every success achieved is behind patience, effort and experience, and we still have challenges ahead of us that we will move forward in order to overcome and achieve our goals without getting tired or tired..

Popular support

The Turkish President added during his speech before the World Government Summit: I have been practicing politics for more than 40 years and have always tried to serve my people through politics, and I began working within civil society organizations, until I rose to become the mayor of Istanbul, and after that I was able to achieve notable successes to this day. This, despite being sentenced to prison for a verse of poetry, and at that time no one imagined that I would have a future in this country, with the support of my people I was able to achieve successes until I reached the presidency of the republic, and during my life I was able to achieve 17 electoral victories and successes..

His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan added: My government has always adhered to the principle of “revive a person so that the state may live,” and by winning the hearts of the people we were able to revive our state, stressing that without the support of the Turkish people he could not have achieved any of these successes, and all he wanted to mention Later with goodness and prayers, stressing that he will continue on his path to achieve the goals of the Turkish centenary.

Fair system

During his speech before the World Summit of Governments, the Turkish President stressed the necessity of achieving a just system in the world, but he finds that conflicts and wars are continuing, and the world is going through very difficult circumstances, pointing out that once the world ends one crisis, it falls into other crises, and this was evident when The world went through the Corona pandemic, and as soon as it ended, the Russian-Ukrainian war began, and its repercussions on the global energy crisis, in which Turkey played a major role in calming the situation, by bringing the parties together in Istanbul. .

The Turkish President stated that the most painful example for the world recently is the Gaza crisis, which has its roots in the past, and does not stop at the events of October 7, as there are resolutions issued by the United Nations proving that the State of Palestine is under occupation, but they cannot be adhered to, and we find that the people The Palestinian has been subjected to great injustice for many decades.

He stated that by comparing the map of Palestine and Israel since 1948, we discover today how bad the matter is, so the roots of the problem must be investigated before thinking about solving it, stressing that if Israel wants permanent peace in the region, it must stop its settlement policy and recognize the State of Palestine within its borders. 1967, and there is no doubt that there is a great responsibility on it to recognize the rights of the Palestinian people, and that the only solution lies in establishing the State of Palestine and nothing else, and apart from that it is not possible to talk about peace, stability and security, and Turkey is ready to do its part to achieve this peace..

He pointed out that more than 28,000 innocent people lost their lives, the majority of them women and children, and we find that more than 70,000 were injured, and 1.5 million were displaced from their lands. Turkey has contributed to support and assistance efforts by sending 34,000 tons of relief materials, as well. Patients and their companions were received for treatment in Turkey.

He stressed that he is following the international legal steps that would prosecute those responsible for the war in Gaza, thanking the Republic of South Africa for its efforts in this regard, stressing that Turkey will not leave the Palestinian brothers alone..

Governance and collaboration

The Turkish President stressed that effective governance and cooperation between countries is important to shape the future of the world, noting that Turkey considers achieving the sustainable development goals part of its development plans, as it tries to be in the first ranks of global initiatives for this trend, pointing out that the international community is passing a bad test, as It is far from achieving these goals, especially the goal of zero famine in 2030.

His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that all countries must take steps to support climate issues, noting that the UAE succeeded in hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “COP28”Turkey supported it, believing in the importance of preserving the environment, and it also set a goal of zero carbon emissions by the year 2050..

His Excellency continued: Turkey is making every effort to adapt to digital transformations, as we find that Turkey’s digital electronic portal service is effectively used by 65 million citizens and 8,000 public institutions, and we also aim to increase the contribution of artificial intelligence to the gross domestic product by 5 percent, and by 50 percent. percent in recruitment operations.

The Turkish President stressed the need to strengthen the partnership in the fields of technology with the UAE, which has developed greatly in this regard. At the end of his speech, he directed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President. The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his happiness at being the guest of honor at the World Government Summit.