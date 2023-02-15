His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Naglaa Boudin Ramadan, Prime Minister of Tunisia, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on the sidelines of the second day of the World Summit. For governments 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Tunisian Prime Minister, at the outset of the meeting, which took place at the summit headquarters in Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, where the two sides discussed the overall bilateral relations and ways to enhance and upgrade them in various fields, and within the vital sectors related to the goals of sustainable development on both sides. And in a way that supports the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples for the future and serves their interests, especially in the fields of energy, technology, economic, commercial and investment cooperation, and what this requires to increase the level of coordination in order to discover more opportunities through which cooperation relations can be pushed forward along its various paths, expressing His Highness his sincere wishes for the Republic of Tunisia The sisterly leadership and people, with more progress and prosperity.

The meeting dealt with the importance of finding frameworks to raise the level of inter-Arab cooperation during the next stage towards horizons that enable the peoples of the region to overcome the repercussions left by challenges that the world has witnessed over the past few years, and the consequent strengthening of inter-cooperation in terms of economic development, expanding investment opportunities and increasing incentives. And the facilities granted to investors and the involvement of the private sector and granting it the necessary incentives for growth and strengthening the infrastructure that supports development.

For her part, Her Excellency Naglaa Boudin Ramadan congratulated the UAE on the distinguished organization of the World Government Summit, noting the importance of this annual meeting because it provides an ideal opportunity to meet decision makers around the world to discuss the best ways through which to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing humanity and to be well prepared. for the future by monitoring and activating the areas through which capacity can be built and achieving higher levels of flexibility in performance to ensure that any obstacles that may hinder development goals are avoided, in an effort to create a better life for the peoples of the world.

The Tunisian Prime Minister expressed her country’s pride in the close bonds of friendship and cooperation that it had always brought together in the UAE within the framework of common visions aimed at reaching higher levels of coordination and exchange of experiences, knowledge and successful experiences in various fields of development, in a way that supports development trends in the two countries and keeps pace with the goals of Tunisia Vision 2035. And the main development axes it includes, especially with regard to the goals of digital transformation, the development of the knowledge economy, innovation and the green economy, as well as the development of human capital.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Summit Foundation. for governments.