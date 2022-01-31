His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met yesterday with Mohammed Hussein Robla, Prime Minister of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in the pavilion The United Arab Emirates at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Somali Prime Minister, expressing the UAE’s aspiration to start a new phase of constructive cooperation with Somalia and to strengthen partnership in all areas that serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Mohamed Hussein Robleh expressed his country’s deep appreciation for the UAE’s stances and wise leadership towards Somalia during the past periods. The Somali Prime Minister also congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that the values ​​advocated by the global event reflect the UAE’s belief in the importance of Establishing peace, harmony and understanding among peoples, as a way to reach the hoped-for better future for the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



