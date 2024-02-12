His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” met with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, as part of the work of the first day of the World Government Summit 2024, which was launched today, Monday, in Dubai, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.” “.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation for the good of the two brotherly countries and peoples and contribute to achieving their mutual interests.

The meeting also discussed the importance of cooperation and coordination between world governments to reach common formulas to confront challenges and anticipate future opportunities, which will reflect positively on the opportunities for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. His Highness stressed the importance of the World Government Summit in enhancing regional and global cooperation.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani appreciated the vital role played by the World Government Summit in developing partnerships and international cooperation, as it is a global platform that allows government officials to exchange ideas and experiences, and develop innovative solutions to confront the most prominent challenges and anticipate future opportunities.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security. His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024, in its current edition, witnesses the attendance of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 conferences. A ministerial meeting and an executive session were attended by more than 300 ministers.