His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met today with Ismail Sabri Yaqoub, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who is participating in the eighth session of the World Government Summit, which concludes today at its headquarters in Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Malaysian Prime Minister to participate in the work of the summit, expressing the UAE’s pride in the close friendship and cooperation relations that it has always had with Malaysia, and the common interest in developing these ties and advancing them to new levels of strategic partnership in various fields, stressing his full appreciation for the development model. developed that enabled it to become the owner of one of the most important economies of Southeast Asia.

For his part, Ismail Sabri Yaqoub congratulated the UAE and its wise leadership for the exemplary organization of the World Government Summit and what it seeks to achieve in a better future for the peoples of the whole world.



