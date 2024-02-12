His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Excellency Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, among others

The activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2024, which is held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future” and continues until February 14 of this year..

During the meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, His Highness discussed the current global economic conditions, developments in the economic development process in the UAE, and ways to enhance aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the World Bank Group, especially with regard to exchanging experiences, sharing knowledge, and developing national competencies..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the World Bank Group, also discussed ways to raise the level of the global business environment, by benefiting from the UAE’s pioneering experience in creating an environment

Businesses that attract investors locally, regionally and internationally, and which have today become an inspiring model at the regional and global levels, especially those related to the development of regulations and legislation..

His Highness expressed the UAE's appreciation for the World Bank's role in helping developing economies and contributing to advancing global economic development rates.

His Highness said: “The UAE appreciates the World Bank’s efforts to eradicate poverty, enhance global prosperity, work to create sustainable economic growth opportunities, and invest in building human capabilities.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the World Bank, and its desire to develop work with this leading international economic organization, to discover new opportunities for partnership and cooperation in a way that serves the interests of the country, the region, and the world, and in a way that contributes to enhancing effective and influential participation in Creating a better future for the world, in which all peoples enjoy peace, stability and prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Chairman of the World Government Summit, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

A pioneering development model

For his part, His Excellency Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, praised the pioneering development model embodied by the UAE, which has yielded recognized economic successes regionally and internationally, and the economic development model it has established that can be emulated at the regional and global levels..

During the meeting, Banga stressed the World Bank Group’s aspiration to strengthen cooperation with the World Government Summit, which seeks to enhance global solidarity and shape the future of governments in order to serve humanity in optimal ways..

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024, in its current version, witnesses; More than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations, and 700 international companies attended to discuss major global future trends, during more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures spoke, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300. minister.