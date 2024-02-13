His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, This is part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2024, which is being held in Dubai under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed His Excellency the President of Kyrgyzstan and his accompanying delegation, expressing His Highness the UAE’s pride in the friendly relations it has with the Kyrgyz Republic, and the common keenness to develop them in a way that supports the ambitions of the two friendly countries and peoples and contributes to achieving their mutual interests..

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening relations and developing various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic in all fields.

The meeting also touched on a number of themes and topics included in the current session of the World Government Summit and the importance of the innovative solutions it presents regarding anticipating the future of governments and contributing to enhancing their efficiency, flexibility and proactive philosophy for dealing with development and economic entitlements, keeping pace with international developments and changes, and optimally investing in opportunities to build… A better future for their countries and societies.

For his part, His Excellency Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, praised the great development witnessed by the UAE in all fields and sectors, expressing his country’s aspiration to strengthen its relations with the UAE in various fields and at all levels..

His Excellency praised the level of organization of the World Government Summit and its important role in formulating new visions to enhance international cooperation in order to reach effective ways to develop government work and create a better future for humanity..

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, and His Excellency Abdullatif Jumabayev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UAE..

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024, in its current edition, witnesses the presence of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 conferences. A ministerial meeting and an executive session were attended by more than 300 ministers.