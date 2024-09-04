His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that Dubai is keen to provide the business community, whether local or international, with all the facilities that enable its companies and institutions – regardless of their diverse activities and business size – to explore new horizons for growth and expansion, while benefiting from the great opportunities provided by the emirate, with an economic system characterised by vitality, flexibility and openness to the future, driven by a clear vision of the requirements of sustainable development and a genuine desire to enable various investment sectors to grow and prosper, starting from Dubai, which has taken upon itself a pledge to support every creative and ambitious thought, whose goal is to provide real added value that serves people and contributes to improving their quality of life.

This came during His Highness’s meeting, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, with the President and CEO of Nissan Motor Company, a leading global automotive manufacturer, Makoto Uchida, at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed with the Nissan official the company’s global business in the region in general, and in the UAE in particular, as it is one of Nissan’s main markets in the Gulf region. The meeting touched on the company’s future plans at the local and regional levels, and new growth opportunities for automobile companies, in light of the significant economic progress achieved by the country, the continuous development of the development scene in Dubai, and its attraction of increasing numbers of competencies, talents and major projects that find the appropriate climate for growth and prosperity.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to build and consolidate fruitful partnerships with the world’s largest car manufacturing companies, to enhance its position as a focal point for the global car market, with Dubai intending to develop the largest car market in the world, and aiming to link it with 77 ports around the world, making Dubai one of the most important car markets in the world, in line with the objectives of its economic agenda (D33) aiming to become one of the top three economic cities in the world.

The meeting touched on how global car manufacturing companies can benefit from the opportunities offered by the UAE to expand their businesses into new markets and enhance long-term growth opportunities in a constantly evolving and growing global industry, in light of Dubai’s exceptional logistical capabilities and its connection to the most important markets in the region and the world, making it an ideal base for car companies looking to expand regionally and globally.

This came within the framework of the weekly meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, a number of sheikhs and senior officials, and a group of dignitaries, business leaders and investors.

Nissan had previously unveiled its all-new Patrol to the world from the UAE, reflecting the global automotive industry’s appreciation of the UAE’s distinguished position as a major hub for the region’s automotive trade.