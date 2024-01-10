His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met today, Wednesday, with members of the Events Insurance Committee in Dubai.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I met with the members of the Dubai Events Insurance Committee, who represent 55 different entities… and they were able to secure more than 6,000 events since 2008… all thanks and appreciation to them and their efforts.”