His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with a group of national ambulance personnel working at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, including emergency doctors, paramedics and advanced emergency medical technicians who graduated from the emergency medicine programme sponsored by the Dubai government, in the Al Mudhaif Majlis at Dar Al Ittihad in Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that our national cadres are the main pillar for creating a prosperous and bright future for the UAE and enhancing its path towards achieving first place in all sectors and building comprehensive and sustainable development that benefits the citizen and society. His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team in dealing with various circumstances with high efficiency according to the best standards and by following the latest and most effective international practices, in light of the continuous modernization process carried out by the corporation.

For various elements that guarantee the highest levels of excellence and preserve the security and safety of society under various circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his pride and appreciation for the distinguished national cadres who have proven their high efficiency in developing the emergency medicine system in accordance with the best international practices and working hard to provide the best emergency services in line with Dubai’s directions and vision to provide pioneering and distinguished medical services that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s position as the best city to live and work in the world.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the Corporation’s efforts to qualify and attract national cadres, as the number of citizens in specialized jobs reached 102 paramedics and advanced emergency medicine technicians and 5 emergency doctors. His Highness also met with Emirati cadres who had exceptional experiences and contributions, including those who participated in Operation Gallant Knight 2 to support those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, and those with exceptional achievements and those who contributed to rescuing cases. It is worth noting that Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, is one of the graduates of the first batch of the Emergency Medicine Program and one of the graduates of the first batch of the Dubai Leaders Program launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021.

His Highness listened to an explanation from Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, about the tangible achievements made by Dubai Ambulance in the emergency medicine system.

The Corporation achieved third place in the Customer Happiness Index at the level of the Dubai government for the year 2023 with a rate of 96.1%. It also achieved a qualitative leap in keeping pace with the population increase and continuous urban development in the emirate by increasing the number of emergency points in various parts of the Emirate of Dubai to reach 135 emergency points operating around the clock, which contributed to achieving an average response time for emergency cases within 7.5 minutes for the year 2023.

During the meeting, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team stressed their keenness to achieve the best standards of healthcare and emergency services, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance Dubai’s leadership in various sectors, especially in terms of continuing excellence in providing emergency services.

