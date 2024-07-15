His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has established for itself, in a short period, a prominent global position in the field of space science and technology, with an ambitious vision aimed at consolidating the foundations of this position among the leading countries in the field of space exploration, relying on the efforts and arms of its qualified national cadres and its youth who do not know the impossible..

This came during His Highness’s meeting, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, with the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, led by His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Centre, Amer Sayegh Al Ghafri, Assistant Director General of Space Engineering, and astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati female astronaut, and Mohammed Al Mulla, at the host’s Majlis at the Union House in Dubai..

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai praised the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre team and their qualitative contributions that have a great impact on enhancing the growing status of the UAE in the field of space technology, stressing the need to continue working and redoubling efforts in order to add more achievements, whether in this field or other fields of technology that have today become responsible for shaping the features of the future, given the great impact of space science and research on finding solutions that will improve the quality of human life on Earth and help them overcome many challenges..

During the meeting, His Highness listened to an explanation provided by the center’s team about the latest developments regarding the “Mohammed bin Zayed Sat” satellite, the most advanced of its kind in the region, and the second satellite to be developed entirely by an Emirati team, and the current stage of preparations that includes conducting accurate environmental tests to measure the satellite’s ability to operate under harsh climatic conditions in space. The team confirmed that once these tests are successfully passed, final preparations will begin to launch the satellite next October aboard the “SpaceX” rocket.”

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the latest developments in the UAE Astronaut Programme and its impact on inspiring a new generation of space explorers. His Highness was also briefed on the details of the programme by astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla.

The training he completed at NASA, which lasted for two years, and he listened to their explanation of their preparations for future space missions, and urged them to persevere in seeking the highest levels of excellence in this vital field, which brings great benefit to the UAE and humanity in general, and to be role models for young people in diligence and tireless efforts to raise the name of the UAE high in the largest and most important international scientific forums..

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and a number of senior officials..

For his part, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for the continuous support and motivation it provides to the Centre and its team to reach new levels of excellence in the field of space technology and science. His Excellency said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspires us and encourages us to double our efforts to consolidate the UAE’s leadership in the field of space. We are proud to work on the most advanced satellite in the Arab world, which we are honored to bear the name of His Highness the President of the State. Our ambition is great for a bright future for our country in the field of space exploration. We promise to continue achieving accomplishments that contribute to its global leadership in this strategic field.”“

It is worth noting that the “UAE Astronaut Programme” was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as the first programme of its kind in the Arab world, and as part of the UAE National Space Programme with the aim of training and preparing a team of Emirati astronauts and sending them into space to carry out various scientific missions, creating a culture of scientific exploration and motivating young people to study the fields of space science and technology..