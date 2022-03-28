His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met yesterday with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

His Highness also met the President of the Republic of Liberia, George Weah, in the two countries’ pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, while His Highness’s visit to the exhibition included a visit to the pavilions of both Iraq and Tunisia.

During the meeting, which took place at the South African pavilion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and President Cyril Ramaphosa exchanged dialogue on prospects for cooperation between the two countries and ways to push them forward. The two sides agreed on the importance of monitoring and activating more cooperation opportunities in the fields of investment and tourism. Raising the levels of trade exchange, in addition to strengthening cultural ties, including promoting cooperation in the fields of knowledge exchange, education and scholarships, in a way that serves the comprehensive development goals of the two countries, and lives up to the level of development aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting also dealt with the participation of South Africa in the “Expo Dubai”, and the positive results it has achieved in preparation for a new phase of development in the wake of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the participation represented as an opportunity to introduce the advanced capabilities enjoyed by the friendly African country, which offers An advanced development model with its achievements that gave it a qualitative advantage in the fields of industry and agriculture, with its enjoyment of rich natural resources, the most important of which is mineral wealth, in addition to the advanced capabilities of South Africa as one of the main tourist destinations in Africa, which were reviewed within the promotional efforts of South Africa. Through its pavilion at the Expo Dubai.

As part of a tour of the Liberia pavilion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed President George Weah and his accompanying delegation. The two sides reviewed the overall bilateral relations, their progress during the past period, and their hopes for further prosperity in the future by deepening cooperation opportunities within The main vital development areas that the two countries attach importance to on their development priorities agenda.

During the meeting, the joint desire to push forward the process of bilateral cooperation was confirmed, especially within the tracks of infrastructure and technology development, and the investment that Liberia is working to create all conditions for its attraction, enabling it to benefit from its many capabilities that have not been optimally utilized within the sectors of tourism, agriculture and fisheries. Fish, as well as cooperation in the field of financial services, which Liberia seeks to be one of its main centers in Africa, especially since the UAE is one of the largest and most important financial centers in the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Liberian President, during a tour of the pavilion in the “Opportunities” area, was briefed on what Liberia was exposed to through the “Expo”, due to its beautiful natural environment and wide-ranging economic opportunities for global investors. It also introduces the history of the West African country, its civilization, traditions and social heritage.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour to the “Expo” included a visit to the Iraq Pavilion in Mesopotamia, which is located in the Opportunity area, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the distinctive open design of the pavilion, which symbolizes the affirmation of the concept of sustainability, while the design of the entrance to the pavilion came on The Al-Siliya network, which is used by fishermen in Iraq, is a symbol of the brotherly country’s quest to gain more opportunities for development and prosperity.

During his tour of the pavilion, His Highness watched glimpses of life in Iraq, through video clips broadcast by giant screens installed on both sides of the visitor’s path, showing aspects of Iraqi traditions and culture based on a civilization rooted in history, while the pavilion also includes an art exhibition that includes works by elite One of the pioneers of Iraqi art.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also visited the pavilion of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, which is located in the Opportunity Zone, which tells the story of Tunisia, presents the creativity of its youth and opportunities to empower them, and sends a message of hope for future development. His Highness was briefed on the most important goals of the pavilion in this great international gathering. In the forefront of which is highlighting the great interest that Tunisia attaches to the entrepreneurship sector and support for emerging institutions, which included some of their products in the pavilion to promote their success stories. The pavilion’s slogan was “Inspiring youth… a promising future,” expressing Tunisia’s conviction of the importance of the role of youth in development.

His Highness also listened to an explanation about the most important advantages that Tunisia enjoys and promotes through its presence in the “Expo”, most notably the multiple tourist attractions that make it one of the most distinguished tourist destinations in North Africa, in addition to introducing many aspects of its rich culture and folklore. And Tunisian life in general, through the use of smart and interactive technologies that review Tunisia’s journey from the past to the present, while the pavilion provides a virtual tour between the most important historical sites and features of the rich cultural life in sisterly Tunisia.

