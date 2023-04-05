His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” met the heads and members of the “Arab Genius” committees today, Wednesday.
His Highness wrote, on his Twitter account, “During my meeting today with the heads and members of the ‘Arab Genius’ committees, which aim to nominate Arab personalities in 6 distinct categories in science, architecture, engineering, economics, literature and medicine.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “The distinguished Arab minds are able to enrich and revive our scientific and civilized contribution to the world.”
