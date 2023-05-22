His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, blessed the Al-Ahly Youth Club team for winning the Professional League title.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, during my meeting today with the Al-Ahly Youth Club team.. the winner of the Professional League title.. we congratulate them for their victory. We wish everyone that UAE sport will remain a university for our youth… an umbrella for all the distinguished energies in our country… and a reinforcement of our unity and union…