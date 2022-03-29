His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received today His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Muizz al-Din Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022 held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, in which His Majesty is participating. In her work, she gave a keynote speech.

His Highness welcomed His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei and the accompanying delegation, at the outset of the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. The meeting dealt with Discussing bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields based on the depth of brotherly ties between the two friendly countries and peoples, based on a solid foundation of consensus of views on all vital issues at the regional and global levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed the UAE’s pride in its historical relations with the Sultanate of Brunei, and its keenness to expand the base of cooperation in various fields, especially economic and cultural, with the joint pursuit of discovering more opportunities that would advance the future of cooperation between the two countries towards A new phase of strategic partnership.

The meeting touched upon discussing the importance of working to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, engaging the private sector and encouraging investors on both sides to activate bridges of cooperation and build more of them, especially in the fields of tourism, financial services, agriculture and other major economic sectors, which increases the impact of cooperation in supporting the goals of sustainable development of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ambitious goals of the World Government Summit, which seeks, through the qualitative participation that it attracted this year, to make a tangible positive difference in people’s lives, by anticipating development requirements over the next stage, and finding solutions and ideas through which to develop the optimal model for government work. Which serves to create a better future for the human being, by monitoring the most prominent global challenges, whether current or potential, and how to enhance the ability of governments to anticipate rapid changes and prepare for them by creating solutions that enhance the lives of societies.

His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Moez Al-Din affirmed his country’s aspiration to advance the exemplary relations that have long linked the two friendly countries and peoples, and based on a firm foundation of mutual respect, by pushing cooperation forward in various fields, expressing sincere congratulations to the UAE leadership and people for the successful launch of the World Summit To governments, and the Sultanate of Brunei’s appreciation for the pioneering role of the UAE, through which it seeks, through the vision of its wise leadership, to create a better tomorrow for all of humanity and to find solutions that ensure that all peoples overcome the challenges of the present to the opportunities of the future.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini.



