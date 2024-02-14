His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met today (Wednesday), in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, who is visiting the country to participate as a guest of honor in the World Government Summit 2024, which began on February 12 in Dubai under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future” and concludes today, Wednesday..

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the established relations between the UAE and the Republic of India were reviewed. friendly relations, in all fields, and ways to develop their partnership for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the depth of UAE-Indian relations, pointing out the importance of cooperation between world governments in order to confront challenges, anticipate the future, and meet the aspirations of peoples for comprehensive development and prosperity..

For his part, Narendra Modi appreciated the level of partnership that the two countries have reached, the visions that unite them in several fields, and the common endeavor to enhance international cooperation and strengthen ties between the governments of the world..

The meeting touched on the importance of the World Government Summit in raising the horizons of government work, developing management methods, and providing the opportunity for government officials from all over the world to communicate, dialogue, exchange expertise, and review their experiences, which will reflect positively on the development and economic scene at the international level and open broader horizons for new generations to participate in. Decision making and a better future.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, and a number of ministers and senior officials from both sides..

The World Government Summit 2024 was distinguished by the participation of more than 25 heads of state and government in its work, as well as the gathering of 140 government delegations, more than 85 international organizations and 700 global companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in addition to holding more than 23 A ministerial meeting and an executive session were attended by more than 300 ministers.