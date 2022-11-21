His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with members of the UAE Child Parliament, on the sidelines of His Highness’ inauguration of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the Federal National Council at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was keen to engage with the children participating in the third session of the UAE Parliament for the Child, devoted to discussing the issue of children’s mental health, encouraging them to benefit from this experience in acquiring constructive dialogue skills and learning how to debate on the basis of respecting the other opinion and trying to persuade by using argument and building Their strong personality, which enables them to engage in discussions aimed at achieving their interests, to grow up as beneficial individuals for themselves and their society, calling on them to pay attention to educational attainment, which represents the basis for building a person’s personality and the most important elements of his success and excellence.

Souvenir photos were taken of His Highness with his sons, members of the UAE Parliament for the Child, who expressed great happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and their pride in the precious advice he gave them.