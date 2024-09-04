His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, at the Union House in Dubai.

