His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, a group of dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials of government and semi-government departments, bodies and institutions, and executive leaders of a number of private sector institutions and investors, at the Al Mudhaif Majlis in the Union House in Dubai, as part of His Highness’s weekly Majlis..

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of combining the efforts of all segments of society in order to advance the comprehensive development process in the UAE, enhance the UAE’s leadership in all fields, consolidate its steps towards the desired future, and continue to achieve successes and accomplishments in various sectors. His Highness stressed that

Strengthening the effective partnership between the public and private sectors and the harmony and coordination between their efforts represents a fundamental pillar for continuing achievements, overcoming any obstacles, and achieving common goals in a way that ensures a bright future for our coming generations..

His Highness added that Dubai continues to accelerate the pace of achieving the ambitious targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33 Especially consolidating the emirate’s position to become one of the top 3 economic cities in the world, as well as raising the competitiveness of the business sector in the emirate and making it the fastest growing and most attractive, by investing in its advanced infrastructure so that it remains the preferred destination for tourism, investment and business according to the highest international standards..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Our goal is to establish Dubai as a unique model for a bright future, a major destination for global and regional investment, and an important player in the digital economy, and to complete projects that ensure the achievement of the strategic objectives of the emirate’s development process during the next phase. Dubai’s ambitious vision is based on cooperation between the public and private sectors to ensure its ambitions for a bright future, based on our commitment to continue promoting sustainable development and innovation in all fields. We are working to continue empowering the private sector by providing an attractive work environment and providing the necessary support for innovative projects, to make Dubai a global center for innovation and modern technology. We will continue to support initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving this goal in cooperation with our partners from the private sector.”

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to engage in conversation with the attendees on a number of topics related to the comprehensive and sustainable development process in Dubai and the cooperation between the public and private sectors in implementing the visions and great ambitions of the UAE and Dubai. His Highness expressed his appreciation for all the efforts and ideas that contribute to serving the nation, achieving the interests of citizens, and continuing to achieve growth rates at a steady pace capable of keeping pace with global changes with the highest levels of flexibility, high efficiency and excellence, which consolidates the success of comprehensive development strategies and plans through a strong partnership between the public and private sectors, based on the foundations and pillars that have established the position of the UAE and Dubai as an inspiring model in the ability to lead the global scene and design the future..

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials..

On the sidelines of the weekly meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the attendees listened to a lecture delivered by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Economy.

Digital and remote work applications, entitled “The UAE and Artificial Intelligence… A Journey Towards a Centennial”, reviewed the history of the development of technologies and their relationship with humans, the emergence of the idea of ​​artificial intelligence in the mid-twentieth century, and the continuous developments that followed, making artificial intelligence a major force shaping our modern world in all vital sectors..

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama also spoke about the UAE and Dubai’s journey in adopting rapid action plans to keep pace with the tremendous changes in the field of technology and artificial intelligence, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance the position of the UAE and Dubai as a global destination for artificial intelligence by working to implement the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to make the UAE a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence by 2031 and seek to develop an integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in vital areas of the country..

During the lecture, His Excellency also reviewed Dubai’s annual plan to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence uses and applications, which translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to enhance Dubai’s leadership as a global center for technology and innovation, and the need to benefit from new artificial intelligence technologies and their future impact on all sectors, in order to achieve the most important goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33 Adding AED 100 billion in digital transformation to Dubai’s economy… and raising economic productivity by 50% through innovation and adoption of digital solutions

For their part, the attendees stressed that the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum remains a source of motivation, inspiration and a fundamental pillar for enhancing an integrated strategic system that aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a safe, stable and prosperous environment and a global destination for business, investment, creativity, innovation and talent attraction, and to move steadily and confidently towards achieving Dubai’s great development ambitions and enhancing its position to be among the top three economic cities in the world during the next decade, within the comprehensive development system in the emirate..