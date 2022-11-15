His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met in his palace in Zabeel, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, a group of graduates of excellence from the Higher Colleges of Technology from Various scientific disciplines at the state level.

His Highness congratulated the graduates for their excellence and the conclusion of their university studies with distinction, wishing them success in their practical lives, calling on them to persevere in drawing from the sources of knowledge and employing their knowledge in achieving everything that would advance the UAE and its elevation in various fields, and ensure its leadership in various international forums as a model for the manufacturing country. the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called on the graduates to continue the path of science and knowledge, as they constitute the starting point for every successful project and every effort aimed at excellence, stressing that the UAE has not and will not spare its children by giving them the care and attention they deserve to enable them to occupy the highest scientific ranks And the process, and taking the reasons for success to be the driving force that the UAE proceeds in implementing its ambitious plans in order to reach its aspirations of qualitative superiority in the future, and to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership of the people of the Emirates in terms of leadership, progress and prosperity at all levels.

Addressing the graduates, His Highness said, “You are the hope…you are the wealth of the Emirates…and the makers of its future…with your arms the building rises…and with your ideas the UAE advances…and with your minds the features of the aspired future for our people, our nation and the world around us are shaped…we want you to be a model and a role model for your peers of youth and future generations in Constant striving towards achievement, success and distinction. Armed with the weapon of science and knowledge and fortified with patriotism.

His Highness noted the prominent role of the Higher Colleges of Technology, one of the great scientific edifices in the UAE, in which generations of leaders graduated who had a clear contribution to advancing the construction and development process in the UAE, and in various fields, expressing his appreciation for its distinguished academic staff and its role in graduating generations. A young woman qualified to assume responsibility and play active roles in achieving the desired development within the various vital sectors, especially those related to shaping the future.

At the end of the meeting, souvenir photos were taken of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the graduates, who expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness, affirming their great happiness in this meeting with all the indications of interest and encouragement within the framework of the wise leadership’s constant keenness to stimulate creative energies and encourage youth to progress. The march of development and positive participation in building the future of the Emirates, which never stingy on its people with everything that enables them to reach the highest levels of success and excellence.

The graduates affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a true source of inspiration for them in their careers, their lives, and their quest to build their future, as His Highness is the role model that guides them in the field of success and excellence, pledging to make every effort to confirm the UAE’s progress and advancement and to establish its prestigious position among Nations and peoples capable of creating a better future for all mankind.

The scientific specializations of graduates of excellence from the Higher Colleges of Technology at the state level included: Technology and Information Systems, Electrical Engineering Technology, Logistics Engineering, Management Information Analysis, Aerospace Engineering Technology, Engine Structures, Business Solutions, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Accounting, Marketing, Finance, Security, Criminal Systems, Civil Engineering Technology, Applied Communication, Applied Media, Veterinary Sciences, Technology Civil engineering and other disciplines that serve the directions of the future industry in the UAE.

Mohammed bin Rashid Alumni:

• “You are the hope…you are the wealth of the Emirates…and the makers of its future…with your arms and ideas, the UAE is advancing…and with your minds, the features of the aspired future for our people, our nation, and the world around us are being shaped.”