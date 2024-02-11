His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Representative The first to the Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today (Sunday) Arab youth ministers participating in the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, as part of the activities of the introductory day of the World Government Summit 2024, which begins in Dubai tomorrow and continues for three days, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.” .

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, and His Excellency Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed part of the sessions of the Arab Young Leaders Meeting, which included a group of workshops and presentations that discussed mechanisms for empowering Arab youth, investing in their energies, and building their capabilities.

The Arab Young Leaders Meeting reviewed a number of the most prominent youth initiatives, experiences and studies at the level of the Arab world aimed at enhancing youth participation in the sustainable development process. The meeting also discussed the role of values ​​in strengthening the elements of national identity among young people.

The meeting included presentations of inspiring social experiences that highlight the importance of consolidating authentic values ​​among young people, the relationship of this to community cohesion, and its role in achieving sustainable development.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024 witnesses the attendance of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and sessions. Executive session in the presence of more than 300 ministers