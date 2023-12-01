His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Crown Prince of Dubai, a number of Their Majesties and Excellencies Kings and Presidents of brotherly and friendly countries and heads of international organizations and bodies participating in the work of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), on the sidelines of the official reception of delegations that took place today (Friday) in Expo City Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met separately in Al Wasl Square: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Republic Arab Egypt, His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and His Excellency Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon. His Highness also met with Kristina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, in addition to a number of heads of states and governments participating in the most important conference in the world in the field of climate action.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai expressed his deep welcome to all the guests of the UAE participating in the global conference hosted by the country until the twelfth of December, with the participation of more than 180 heads of state and government from around the world, expressing his hope that this The conference is an introduction to a joint international effort through which practical results can be achieved and effective solutions can be found to address the repercussions of climate change, and agree on the procedures and measures necessary to be taken and the mechanisms for implementing them in order to preserve the planet and ensure a sustainable future for future generations.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to play an influential role in pushing forward joint action at the regional and international levels in order to reach clear visions and frameworks through which the desired strategic goals can be achieved in reducing emissions, protecting the environment, and finding solutions that contribute effectively to mitigating the effects of climate change and adapting to it. In cooperation between governments and the private sector and an approach that contributes to accelerating the achievement of the desired results to preserve the planet from the risks that may be caused by the continued rise in global temperatures.

The meetings were attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Excellencies ministers and senior officials.