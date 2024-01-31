His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler. Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, gathered a gathering of the country's notables, heads and directors of departments, bodies, institutions, and businessmen at Al Shindagha Council in Dubai.