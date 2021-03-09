Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences has revealed the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Association of American Medical Colleges that allows medical students at the university to participate in the learning opportunities program for visiting students, and this cooperation will allow students to join optional clinical programs in the best medical colleges in the United States of America and countries. Others participate in the program.

The agreement aims to reinforce the university’s commitment to providing the best international educational opportunities for its students, and to advance their knowledge of international best practices in the health care sector.

The Dean of the University’s College of Medicine, Dr. Suleiman Al-Hammadi, said that the partnership will open the way for students to access the latest developments in medical education and gain a deeper understanding of international best practices.





