Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference and MEDLAB, in which more than 2,300 companies from 64 countries participated.

His Highness posted on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a tweet accompanied by pictures of his visit to the exhibition, and said: “During the visit of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference and the MEDLAB exhibition … more than 2,300 companies from 64 countries gather to exchange best practices and modern health devices … medical knowledge It is the health developments in our world today that lead and protect the human development process.”



